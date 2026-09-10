Realtor dies by suicide in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 48-year-old realtor allegedly died by suicide in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana over financial issues, police said on Thursday, September 10.

The incident happened on September 9, when the man went to his relative’s farm house located on the outskirts of Nedunur village and was found hanging there, police said.

The driver of the deceased man informed his relative about the incident who lodged a complaint at Kandukur police station.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

The complainant stated that due to the financial problems his brother-in-law, became distressed and allegedly died by suicide.

Based on preliminiary investigation, a police official said the deceased man was jointly developing a real estate venture at Patancheru on a land of about 250 acres.

It seems he had availed over Rs 50 crore loan for developing the project, but some of the land owners were not signing the final agreement on the pretext that there was delay in the development of the project and sought to cancel the agreement, the official said.

In a voice message, the deceased man had named those landowners who had not signed the agreement despite his repeated requests, police added. A case was registered and further investigation was on.