Reason why India’s Got Latent S2 will stream on Netflix, YouTube

Mumbai: Samay Raina has finally answered the biggest question around India’s Got Latent Season 2. After massive buzz over the show moving to Netflix, the comedian has now clarified that the new season will not leave YouTube behind.

In a new announcement video shared by Netflix India, Samay Raina, Balraj and the iconic Latent bodyguard turned the big update into a hilarious skit. The video begins with Balraj confronting Samay over rumours that India’s Got Latent Season 2 is coming to Netflix.

Balraj jokingly asks Samay if he has “betrayed” the platform where the show started. The bodyguard then steps in with a sharp one-liner, saying, “One has to do it for the money, sir,” adding to the comic drama.

But Samay quickly clears the air and confirms that the show will stream on both Netflix and YouTube. When Balraj doubts whether YouTube will only get short clips or delayed episodes, Samay says the episodes will arrive on the “same day, same time” with the “same duration” on both platforms.

The Netflix representative in the video also jokes that the platform simply has an “itch” to put a “TUDUM” on a good show. The skit further points out the difference between both platforms, saying Netflix has no ads and no comment section, while the show itself will continue with its unfiltered style.

Soon after the announcement, several creators and celebrities showed support in the comments section. Among the comments that grabbed attention was one from Ashish Chanchlani, who was one of the panelists on Season 1 and was also dragged into the FIR controversy around the show.

Taking a dig at the legal trouble from the previous season, Ashish commented, “Is baar disclaimer daal dena please case ladne mein easy hota hai,” along with crying and folded hands emojis. His comment quickly caught attention as fans connected it to the controversy that surrounded the first season.

Samay ends the video by announcing that India’s Got Latent Season 2 is coming soon on Netflix. He also teases that he has another special project coming on the platform in the future.

With this, fans can relax as India’s Got Latent is not leaving YouTube. Instead, the show is now getting a bigger stage while staying connected to the audience that made it popular in the first place.