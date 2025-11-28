Reason why Ram Gopal Varma never worked with Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has worked with almost every leading filmmaker in India, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, and Ashutosh Gowarikar. However, one major name has always remained missing from his filmography. Ram Gopal Varma, known for iconic films like Satya and Rangeela, recently revealed why his collaboration with SRK never took shape in spite of several meetings.

SRK’s High Energy vs Varma’s Composed Style

Speaking to Radio Nasha, RGV said that SRK’s natural personality did not match the tone of his films. He described SRK as a live wire who is always full of energy, while his own filmmaking is slow, intense, and controlled. The filmmaker believed that restricting King Khan to a still and composed performance would be unfair to both the actor and his fans.

Ram Gopal Varma openly admitted that he did not feel confident enough to direct Shah Rukh Khan. He felt he was not capable of matching the expectations that come with the superstar’s image. He also shared that he once approached Shah Rukh for the role of Mallik in Company. However, he later realised that the character needed a very laid back and subtle presence, something opposite to SRK’s energetic body language. Ajay Devgn was eventually cast in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Power as a Performer

According to RGV, SRK does not need strong direction because he can elevate a scene on his own. He said that SRK can perform instantly once he understands a scene. He believes that directors do not make a big difference in Shah Rukh’s films because the actor has a rare kind of stardom that shines without heavy guidance.

Varma also explained that he grew up admiring intense Amitabh Bachchan films like Deewaar and Zanjeer, while SRK’s romantic cinema never appealed to him creatively. For this reason, he feels their worlds simply do not match. Shah Rukh is now filming King, while Varma continues to revisit his classics like Shiva and Rangeela.