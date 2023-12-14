Recap 2023: List of 8 actors and their new properties

Mumbai: Entertainment industry is one of the biggest industries in India and those associated with it earn a lot of fame and wealth. They live luxurious lives and their lifestyle often becomes news. The year 2023 has been great for the entertainment industry and it witnessed growth in every manner. There are various celebrities who either started new projects or added new things to their luxurious lives.

In this write-up, we will tell you about the popular Indian celebrities who brought new homes this year. So, keep scrolling to find out whether your favourite features in the list or not?

1. Janhvi Kapoor

Sridevi’s daughter Jahnvi Kapoor is one of those kids who are born in a rich family associated with Bollywood. The actress has bought an apartment worth Rs 65 crores with a carpet area of 6421 square feet in Mumbai. Janhvi has appeared in several movies like Dhadak, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Bawaal among others.

2. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama and is now among the highest paid actors. The actor made his name in the industry in very less time and has even shifted to a brand new home this year. It is worth Rs 17.50 crore.

The actor has amassed a huge wealth and fan following now and has several big projects in his kitty.

3. Alia Bhatt

Popular actress Alia Bhatt is currently among the top Indian actresses and charging a hefty amount of money for films and commercials. Alia is happily married to Ranbir Kapoor and the couple is building a new home in Mumbai together.

Alia Bhatt has also purchased a house worth Rs 37 crore in Pali Hills, Bandara and few reports suggest that she bought it for her production house.

4. Anjali Arora

Anjali Arora enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. She is among the top Indian social media influencers and has amassed a huge wealth by posting videos on social media platforms.

Anjali Arora recently bought a new lavish home for herself worth Rs 4 crore in Delhi, as per reports. She was seen performing the puja at her new residence in Delhi in a video shared by various news outlets.

5. Madhuri Dixit Nene

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has recently bought an apartment at Lower Parel, Mumbai which is worth Rs 48 crore. The apartment is said to be 500 square feet and she has shared the picture of her new house too.

6. Kajol

Kajol is a popular actress and her fans still love her as they used to when she featured in DDLJ opposite SRK. The actress is married to Ajay Devgn and lives a luxurious life. She has purchased an apartment worth Rs 16.5 crore in Juhu this year as per reports.

7. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday took to social media in November to share her excitement on buying herself an apartment in Mumbai. On the occasion of Dhanteras, Ananya, 25, held a griha-pravesh (house-warming) puja in her new home.

8. Preity Zinta

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta purchased an apartment worth Rs 17.01 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra, according to reports. The luxurious house is located at Pali Hill and has a carpet area of 1,474 square foot (sqft).