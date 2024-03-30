‘Received I-T notice despite closure of case against me’, claims Shivakumar

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th March 2024 10:35 pm IST
Cong's 1st list of LS candidates for Karnataka to be finalised on Mar 7
Karnataka deputy CM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar, claimed on Saturday that the BJP government at the Centre is tormenting the opposition leaders out of the fear of defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters here, the state Congress chief said, “The case against me is closed, yet the Income Tax Department sent me a notice last night. There are many BJP leaders and central ministers from Karnataka who are facing charges, but no investigation has been ordered nor notices have been served against them. The BJP is targeting only the opposition leaders.”

Also Read
Shivakumar accuses Centre of ‘stepmotherly treatment’ to Karnataka over funds

Commenting on the I-T Department freezing Congress’ bank accounts, Shivakumar said, “The BJP is targeting the opposition parties, especially the Congress and the Left, as it knows that it is going to lose the elections.

MS Education Academy

“We are a democracy, yet the BJP is hounding the opposition parties through I-T officials. But nothing is permanent in politics. The BJP is resorting to such actions as it knows that the INDIA bloc will come to power after the elections.”

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th March 2024 10:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button