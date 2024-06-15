Recent terror attacks desperate attempt by Pak handlers: J-K DGP

Jammu: The recent terror incidents were a desperate attempt by the handlers, based across the border, to keep their shops running after massive setback to terror infrastructure in Kashmir, Director General of Police R R Swain said on Saturday, asserting that the enemy forces will be defeated.

He requested the people not to raise “false flags” and cross-check the information about the movement of terrorists before sharing it with the security agencies so that “we should be there where we ought to be”.

The terrorists struck at four places including a pilgrim bus in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts from June 9 to 12, killing nine persons and a CRPF jawan and leaving scores of others injured. Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were also killed in one of the encounters in Kathua.

“When you are talking about a threat or challenge, you see how serious or big it is. The challenge is coming from across the border and they (terror handlers) have taken a decision that they will keep the pot boiling.

“They have noticed that the days of terrorism (in Jammu and Kashmir) are numbered, given the major setback inflicted on the terror infrastructure in Kashmir. How can those, whose bread and better runs on this, give it up so easily?

“The contractors (handlers) are sitting across the border and to keep their shops running, they send them (foreign mercenaries) here,” the police chief said.

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district where the two suspected Pakistani terrorists and a CRPF jawan were killed in an over 15-hour long operation on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Swain, accompanied by Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain, interacted with the police personnel deployed in the village for an ongoing search operation. The DGP also visited Hiranagar police station and addressed the policemen, lauding their role in the recent gunfight.

“As we see, they (terrorists) are not in huge numbers. They are like rats but they exist. They have guns and they are using these on innocent people,” he said, assuring the people that all of them will be eliminated.

“The way the information flow (about movement of terrorists) is there, we have Village Defence Guards, police forces, CRPF and the Army. How long will they hold their ground facing them?

“In the past, they made an attempt to spread anarchy (in Jammu region for eight to 10 years) but they failed. They will meet the same fate again,” he said.

He said the central government has given instructions for further strengthening the manpower and equipment including weapons, night vision devices, training skill, vehicles and “we will neutralize them”.

The DGP said use of drones by Pakistan to drop weapons and narcotics continued to be a challenge. He said a handful of people are supporting terrorism and stern action against them will be initiated to make them an example for others so that no one else ever thinks of supporting them.

“We should accept that this is a war which was thrust upon us. In any war, the enemy makes an attempt to cause more harm to the opposite side. We will adopt such tactics and strategy not only to eliminate them but also ensure minimum harm to us,” he said.

He requested people to continue with the flow of information but cross-check it.

“Don’t raise false flags. We should be there where we ought to be,” he said, adding that the police have responded to every input so far.