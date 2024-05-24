Record number of Indian women undertake Hajj without ‘mehram’

Hyderabad: This year marks a significant milestone for Hajj pilgrims from India, with a total of 5,162 women undertaking the pilgrimage without a ‘mehram,’ the largest number since the reform was introduced in 2018. This reform abolished the requirement for women to be accompanied by a male companion during the pilgrimage.

To ensure the safety and support of these women pilgrims, exclusive women staff have been deployed, and a dedicated 30-bed women’s hospital is being established to cater to their medical needs.

The majority of these women pilgrims hail from Kerala, with 3,584 participants, followed by 378 from Tamil Nadu, 249 from Karnataka, and others from various states across India that include 166 from Maharashtra, 141 from Uttar Pradesh, 130 from Telangana, 82 from Jammu and Kashmir, 72 from Madhya Pradesh, 64 from Gujarat, 50 from Delhi, 44 from Andhra Pradesh, 40 from West Bengal, 33 from Rajasthan, 30 from Bihar, 29 from Assam, 19 from Puducherry, 14 from Chhattisgarh, 10 from Uttarakhand, nine from Jharkhand, five each from Goa and Odisha, three from Ladakh, two from Lakshadweep, and one each from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

The total quota for Indian pilgrims for Hajj 2024 has been finalized at 175,025, with 140,020 seats reserved for pilgrims through the Hajj Committee, while 35,005 pilgrims are permitted to proceed through private operators.

As of now, approximately 52,000 Indian pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia, with 30,000 currently camped in Madinah and the remaining pilgrims moving to Makkah. It is anticipated that a total of 175,025 Indian pilgrims will participate in Haj this year, with 140,020 facilitated by the Indian Central Haj Committee.

Hajj officials highlighted that the majority of Indian pilgrims are accommodated in the Markazi area in Madinah and zones one to four in Mina, designated specifically for Indian pilgrims.

Additionally, arrangements have been made for a group of pilgrims to travel via the Haramain High-Speed Railway from Jeddah Airport to Makkah, streamlining their journey for enhanced convenience and efficiency.