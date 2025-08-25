Hyderabad: After the failure of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, fans of Pawan Kalyan are now waiting for his new film They Call Him OG. Directed by Sujeeth, the film stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan in key roles. This gangster drama will release worldwide on September 25, 2025, during the Dasara holiday season.

Huge Pre-Release Business

Trade reports say nearly Rs 200 crores are invested in OG. Nizam rights are sold for over Rs 60 crores, Andhra rights for around Rs 70 crores, and Ceded rights for Rs 25 crores. Including other regions and overseas, the film needs to make a Rs 200 crore share to reach breakeven. This is one of the biggest deals ever in Telugu cinema.

Promotions and Music

Pawan Kalyan is planning a clear promotion schedule for the film. He will focus only on OG for 2–3 days, attend the pre-release event, and keep his political work aside. Music composer Thaman’s title song got a mixed response, but the melody Suvvi Suvvi will release on August 27. Another song is planned for Vinayaka Chavithi.

Merchandise and Craze

The makers are also ready to launch official merchandise like T-shirts, pants, goggles, and katanas, which has fans excited. With Pawan Kalyan’s star power, Sujeeth’s direction, and DVV Danayya’s production, many believe OG could turn into one of the biggest hits of the decade.