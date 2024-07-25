Record railway allocation of Rs 5336 cr to Telangana in Budget: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Hyderabad: Telangana has received a historic budget allocation of Rs 5,336 crore for railway projects in the 2024-25 fiscal year, significantly higher compared to the overall railway budget of Rs 2.62 lakh crore.

Among this total, Rs 1.09 lakh crore is specifically earmarked for safety-related initiatives, Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday, July 24.

The budget allocations for Telangana have seen a consistent rise, with the current year’s allocation reaching nearly six times the average amount provided during the 2009-2014 period for united Andhra Pradesh, as stated by the Railways minister during a press conference in Delhi.

Currently, the ongoing railway projects in Telangana are valued at Rs 32,946 crore, and the entire railway network in the state is fully electrified.

Over the last decade, an average of 65 km of new railway tracks has been constructed annually, a significant increase compared to just 17 km per year from 2009 to 2014.

Additionally, around 437 road-over-bridges (RoBs) and road-under-bridges (RuBs) have been built.

The railway stations in Telangana slated for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme include Adilabad, Basar, Begumpet, Bhadrachalam Road, Hafizpet, Hi-Tech City, Uppuguda, Hyderabad (Nampally), Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Kazipet Junction, Khammam, Madhira, Malakpet, Malkajgiri, Mancherial, Nizamabad, and Ramagundam.