Recruitment in Telangana universities to begin soon

Hyderabad: The State Council of Higher Education in Telangana on Thursday held a vice-chancellors conference attended by the state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, and Secretary of education department Sandeep Kumar Sultania.

The vice-chancellors shed light on the educational activities in their institutions and informed them about the pending issues of infrastructure.

The Council’s Chairman professor R Limbadri shed light on the situation of Higher Education in the state and the measures taken by the Council to improve its standard. He implored the Vice Chancellors to improve education standards in their institutions and increase the infrastructure.

Sabitha Indra Reddy expressed her satisfaction over the performance of all the 11 universities of Telangana which are doing exceptionally well in education as well as in research fields. “The Chief Minister of Telangana KCR always gives importance to quality education,” she said.

The chief secretary assured that the government is going to carry out recruitment soon to fill vacant posts in universities across the state.