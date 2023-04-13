Red Carpet video of Abhishek, Aishwarya sparks divorce rumors again

Mumbai: The Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have recently been in the news due to rumours of their troubled marriage. Speculations started doing rounds after people spotted Abhishek’s absence from most of the events where Aishwarya attended alone with her daughter Aaradhya. However, there was no official confirmation from the actors and their teams behind these rumours.

Amid the divorce rumours, an old video of Abhishek refusing to pose with his wife on the red carpet at the premiere of her film ‘Sarbjit’ is resurfacing on internet. In the video, when photographers called out Abhishek to stand by his wife Aishwarya. The Dhoom actor let the photographers take a few shots before walking away, leaving a startled Aishwarya alone. Netizens expressed concern for Aishwarya and speculated about the state of their relationship in response to the video:

However, netizens had strong reactions to this misbehaviour of the Yuva actor. In a video shared by ViralBollywood on their YouTube channel, a user commented, “I think this man does that to her all the time. She’s literally the most beautiful woman alive. He doesn’t deserve her.” Another woman wrote, “The way she handled her husband with a smile to the media shows the class that she is. Am not her fan but I like the way she handles her family.”

Some have questioned if all is well between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. “Sometimes I feel that Aish is really trying hard to save her relationship. And what is inside the story god knows…”, commented a user. Reacting to how brutal Abhishek’s behaviour towards his wife was, a user commented, “o Gee! she shows how professional she is even though something bad happened but she keeps smiling. :)”

Another user called out the Refugee actor and wrote, “I feel bad for Aishwarya Rai, but she managed that situation by smiling what a woman she is, Abishek Shame on you man, such a Rude behavior in front of media!” However, there were few who defended him, and one such user wrote, “It’s not our concern whether he is angry or not. We all get angry n everyone has their own emotions.”

Recently, Abhishek was missing from recent events, such as the NMACC launch, where only Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya were present. Fans and gossipmongers on social media have speculated about the state of their marriage, with some speculating that trouble is brewing between the couple.

According to recent rumours, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been living apart from her daughter Aaradhya due to unresolved issues with her in-laws, specifically her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan. These alleged issues are said to have strained Aishwarya’s relationship with her husband, Abhishek, forcing her to live apart from her daughter.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have been happily married since 2007, and their first child, daughter Aaradhya, was born in 2011. It’s important to wait for the couple to make an official announcement before jumping to conclusions based on rumours and word of mouth.