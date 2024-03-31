Red Crescent handles 29K emergency cases in Makkah so far in Ramzan

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) medical teams deployed in the Makkah region have dealth with 29,427 emergency cases in the holy capital in the first 19 days of Ramzan

The cases were mostly health issues and traffic accidents, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The most of the cases were reported in Makkah with 21,444 cases followed by Jeddah and Taif with 5,426 and 2,557 cases respectively.

The authority also possesses an ambulance fleet equipped with the latest technology, comprising several buses and vehicles fully equipped to handle various emergency cases. Additionally, they use ambulances, four-wheel-drive vehicles, golf carts, motorcycles, bicycles, and scooters.

Ambulance services can be requested by calling 997 or using the Asefne app for reporting emergencies, sending distress calls, and tracking report status.