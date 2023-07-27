‘Red diary’ is Cong’s latest product of ‘loot ki dukan’: PM Modi in Sikar

Sikar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Rajasthan government, invoking sacked minister Rajendra Gudha’s “red diary” and said the “dark deeds” recorded in it will lead to the Congress defeat in the Assembly elections.

Addressing a public rally in Sikar, Modi took a dig at the opposition, particularly the Congress, saying the slogan ‘Indira is India and India is Indira’ during the era of former prime minister Indira Gandhi has now changed to ‘UPA is India and India is UPA’.

The “red diary” is a fresh product of the Congress’ “loot ki dukan”. It is said that the “dark deeds” of the Congress are recorded in the diary, which will defeat the party in elections in the state, Modi said.

The “red diary” was recently produced by Gudha in the state assembly. He claimed the diary contained the details of the alleged irregular financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

He also targeted the Gehlot government over various recruitment paper leaks in the state.

A paper leak industry is running in Rajasthan. The Congress government will have to be removed to fulfil the dreams of youths, he said.

There is only one slogan this time — ‘Nahi Sahega Rajasthan’. Rajasthan will not tolerate atrocities on sisters and daughters.

Today in Rajasthan, there is only one voice, one slogan — lotus will win, lotus will bloom, he added.

He called the Congress the biggest directionless party in the country, and said “Their method is the same which has always been adopted by the enemies of the country.”

Modi once again derided the opposition alliance INDIA and cited names such as East India Company and SIMI to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country’s name. “India was there in the name of East India Company but its intention was to loot India. India was also there in the name of terror organisation SIMI which changed its name after a ban to PFI and the intention of the organisation was to damage India through terror attacks,” Modi said.

Earlier, Modi dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to the nation and described them as one-stop centres for farmers that would pave the way for their prosperity.

He said the Centre has taken decisions in the interest of farmers for nine years and created arrangements from seed to market for them.

India, he said, could only develop when its villages do and his government was working to provide in villages every facility that is available in cities.

“Our government will not allow farmers to suffer due to the price of urea,” Modi said.

Farmers in India, he elaborated, get a sack of urea for Rs 266. This is available in Pakistan for about Rs 800, Rs 720 in Bangladesh and Rs 2,100 in China.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was supposed to attend the programme but could not due to problems with his feet, he said.

“He has been ill for a few days. I pray for his good health,” the prime minister said about the Congress leader.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had cancelled his speech at the Sikar event. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), however, said it was informed by Gehlot’s office that he will not be able to attend the programme. It also said he was “most welcome” to join the programme.

Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Sikar on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The prime minister said at the rally that creating modern infrastructure in Rajasthan is a government’s priority.