Red Fort blast: NIA conducts searches in south Kashmir

The officials said the searches were going on in the Padpawan area of Shopian and the Pampore locality of Pulwama, both in south Kashmir.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd January 2026 9:13 pm IST
Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out searches in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama districts as part of its probe into the November 10 blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, officials said.

They said the NIA sleuths, assisted by police and CRPF, brought along one of the accused — Yasir Ahmad Dar — to the searches. Ahmad was arrested in connection with the “white collar” terror module.

The searches were carried out at the instance of Dar, the ninth accused in the case, who had told the investigators about some hideouts in these areas, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited.

