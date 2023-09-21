Red Sea Int’l Airport receives its first flight from Riyadh

Riyadh: In a historic milestone, Red Sea International Airport (RSIA) on Thursday, September 21, received its first flights from Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.
Departing from King Khalid International Airport (RUH) in Riyadh, the Saudia Airlines flight took less than two hours to make the maiden voyage.
The flight marks the start of a new twice-weekly service— Thursdays and Saturdays. The flights return to Riyadh later the same day.
International flights will begin in 2024, and one million travelers are expected to pass through the airport by 2030.
With the arrival of its first flight to the destination, the Red Sea International Company revealed the new brand for “Red Sea International Airport,” where visitors are expected to see the brand in different forms at multiple points at the airport.
The Red Sea Airport is one of the new airports that the Kingdom has worked to establish, and it is dedicated to serving the Red Sea project on the Red Sea coast.
The new airport is environmentally friendly and smart and will serve an estimated one million tourists annually arriving via domestic and international flights, with a capacity of 900 passengers per hour.
By year’s end, work is anticipated to be completed on the Red Sea International Airport, which was designed by British architects Foster + Partners.
It will serve as the gateway to Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project, a luxury tourist hub and part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Saudi Vision 2030 project.