Red Sea Int’l Airport receives its first flight from Riyadh

Riyadh: In a historic milestone, Red Sea International Airport (RSIA) on Thursday, September 21, received its first flights from Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.

Departing from King Khalid International Airport (RUH) in Riyadh, the Saudia Airlines flight took less than two hours to make the maiden voyage.

Also Read Dubai set to open first-ever floating mosque

The flight marks the start of a new twice-weekly service— Thursdays and Saturdays. The flights return to Riyadh later the same day.

International flights will begin in 2024, and one million travelers are expected to pass through the airport by 2030.

#SAUDIA Inaugurates Maiden Flight To Red Sea International Airport From Riyadh



🔗 | https://t.co/Z9aUDOt5A0 pic.twitter.com/y4IScyku0V — المركز الإعلامي | الخطوط السعودية (@saudiagroup) September 21, 2023

وصول أول رحلة الى #مطار_البحر_الاحمر .



وفرحة العاملين في المطار 👌 pic.twitter.com/CJPKQ2wJzD — عاجل املج (@ajelumluj) September 21, 2023

With the arrival of its first flight to the destination, the Red Sea International Company revealed the new brand for “Red Sea International Airport,” where visitors are expected to see the brand in different forms at multiple points at the airport.

يسعدنا الإعلان عن العلامة التجارية الجديدة لـ #مطار_البحر_الأحمر_الدولي، والتي تعكس التصميم المعماري الفريد والمتماهي مع طبيعة المنطقة الساحرة؛ فقد استوحيناها من الوجهة الخلابة التي ستراها وتعيش تفاصيلها بمجرد وصولك إلى صالة القدوم. استكشف المزيد: https://t.co/AIcU80jPLJ pic.twitter.com/sIqyeC7x1t — البحر الأحمر الدولية (@RedSeaGlobalAR) September 21, 2023

The Red Sea Airport is one of the new airports that the Kingdom has worked to establish, and it is dedicated to serving the Red Sea project on the Red Sea coast.

The new airport is environmentally friendly and smart and will serve an estimated one million tourists annually arriving via domestic and international flights, with a capacity of 900 passengers per hour.

By year’s end, work is anticipated to be completed on the Red Sea International Airport, which was designed by British architects Foster + Partners.

It will serve as the gateway to Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project, a luxury tourist hub and part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Saudi Vision 2030 project.