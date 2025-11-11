Reddit post hours before the blast: ‘Is something going on in Delhi?’

Before anyone in Delhi was prepared to be affected by the November 10 blast, a person posed a concerned question on Reddit: “Is something going on in Delhi?”

The Reddit user wrote, “I just came back from my school (12 student) and not lying everywhere there was just police and and army and media like on the red fort on metro everywhere.”

The post made an unusual mention of the Red Fort and spoke of a heavy army presence in the area, hours before the attack actually happened.

The post was shared on Reddit around 4 pm on Monday. The blast, which occurred at around 7 pm, killed 8 people instantly, with a rising death toll. The death toll has officially reached 13 people as four people succumbed to their injuries the next day.

Witnesses reported that dismembered body parts were lying around, as some people suffered grievous injuries.

“Not even kidding when i was traveling in the metro I saw more army than ever. Is something going on like what’s up today?” the user wrote.

The post went viral with over 2,000 upvotes.

Several users commented that the student predicted the attack or attempted to warn citizens, making it a widely shared post all over social media.

One Reddit user commented, “Bro tried to warns us all (unknowingly).”

Time of the blast

The suspected car was moving slowly near a traffic signal at the Red Fort metro station on Monday, when the blast took place.

Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act in connection with the deadly blast.

After the blast, the nation was put on high alert, with multiple states going through security checks to ensure safety. Strict vigilance is being maintained at airports, railway stations, and bus terminals.