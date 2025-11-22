Reddit user wins PS5 after buying Rs 20 Munch chocolate

The flashy promotions splashed across chip packets and chocolate wrappers rarely catch people’s attention anymore, with such contests often dismissed as scams.

But for one Reddit user, hope wasn’t entirely lost. A user named KUKKUz shared a real-life story of how he actually won a PS5 after purchasing a Rs 20 Munch chocolate bar.

“So I was with my friend in a supermarket, I really craved munch to relive my nostalgia. He brought me one for 20rs. I saw that it had a chance to win playstation offer. Just randomly went to the website and typed in the unique code and forgot about it,” the user wrote.

Three days later, the user got a message informing them that they had won a PS5 Slim. At first, they could hardly believe it was real, suspecting it might be some prank.

“I didn’t believe it and thought it was a scam. Then the delivery ID came and I was ecstatic,” they wrote, adding: “I am from a middle-class background and always dreamed of playing with a PlayStation.”

The Reddit user did share that they had initially planned to sell it to cover some urgent expenses. Additionally, the games on the gaming site were all costly. However, they ultimately decided to keep it and invest in the PlayStation subscription service.

“But I decided to keep it and after doing some side gigs, I am planning to buy PS Plus on black friday sale and play out my dreams.”

The post had garnered approximately 9,200 upvotes in just six days alone and more than 400 comments.

The comments ranged from amused jealousy to surprise. One person commented, “How does it feel to be God’s favorite child?”

While another wrote, “I always used to think offers like these are just to attract customers and never happen irl (in real life). Shocked to see this!”

Other comments read, “Ain’t no way bro. My friend gave me a Munch Max for his birthday, and I think I chucked the wrapper away; Nvm not like I was gonna win it anyway.”

“You are living my childhood dream. I mean buying it also is good, but like winning it — I mean you need damn luck, bro. Now enjoy gaming man. Wish I win something like this.”

Starting Friday, November 21, the PS5 will receive a significant Rs 5,000 discount on both its Physical and Digital Editions. The PS5 Disc Edition will now cost Rs 49,990, down from Rs 54,990, while the Digital Edition drops to Rs 44,990, reflecting the same discount.

The DualSense controllers are also seeing price cuts. The standard Black, White, Red, Ice Blue, and Grey Camo variants are now Rs 4,390, down from Rs 6,390. Meanwhile, the Metallic Blue, Metallic Red, Chroma Indigo, and Chroma Teal editions are priced at Rs 4,849, down from Rs 6,849.