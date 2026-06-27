Reels inside Ananthagiri Hills lands Uppal Balu in trouble

Hyderabad: A self-proclaimed social media influencer landed in soup after they behaved indecently, disturbing the tranquillity and endangering the lives of animals and tourists in Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad.

Influencer Uppal Balu from Hyderabad has 386K Instagram followers and is known for his catchphrase “Shock ayinda?”

In the purported video shot near the Sri Anantha Padmanabha Swamy temple’s premises, Balu mounts on a Mahindra Thar and starts screaming while tourists and devotees watch in horror and immediately report the matter to the Vikarabad forest officials.

As per local reports, Balu was booked for violating forest rules and causing disturbance to wild animals. A notice has been issued to the owner of the Thar, which was seized.

Balu has responded to the criticism, saying they had no intention to disturb anyone. In another released video, they claimed there was no one present when the Instagram reel was made.

In a video message to his followers, Balu said that their brother-in-law had recently bought a new Mahindra Thar, which was why they had gone to Ananthagiri Hills for an outing. “I had had no intention of lying on the vehicle’s bonnet, but my brother-in-law suggested the idea,” Balu alleged.

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“Because the location was Vikarabad’s Parigi, which is our area, we decided to do an Instagram reel in that location, which was right for the reel. I have made no mistake. I haven’t stolen anything or looted anybody. If you say I shouldn’t do so. Sorry,” Balu apologised.