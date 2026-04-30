Mumbai: Reem Shaikh is making headlines not for a new show, but for her candid and deeply personal take on relationships and marriage. Known for her strong screen presence and versatility, the young actress recently shared her thoughts on love, faith, and compatibility during a podcast conversation, offering a glimpse into the beliefs that guide her life.

When asked whether falling in love with someone from a different religion would complicate things, Reem responded with clarity. “I am a very religious person, something people may not know, but I offer Namaz five times a day. Because of that, I don’t think I would be able to marry someone from a different faith,” she said speaking on a podcast with Shardul Pandit. Emphasising how central spirituality is to her life, she added that her daily practices and connection to faith play a key role in shaping her decisions.

Reem further spoke about how her beliefs influence her idea of a long-term relationship. “Whenever things go wrong in my life, the first thing I do is turn to God. I wouldn’t be able to spend my life with someone who doesn’t share my faith,” she shared, while also acknowledging that her views might invite differing opinions.

Interestingly, Reem comes from a culturally diverse background. Her mother is Hindu and her father is Muslim. Growing up in a home where both puja and namaz were practiced, she was exposed to multiple traditions from an early age, which makes her personal stance even more reflective of her individual journey.

More about Reem Shaikh

Reem Shaikh began her career as a child artist and rose to fame with shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. Her breakthrough came with Tujhse Hai Raabta, where her portrayal of Kalyani earned her widespread recognition and a loyal fan base.

Over the years, she has smoothly transitioned into lead roles, cementing her place as one of television’s promising young stars. She was last seen on the popular reality show Laughter Chefs.