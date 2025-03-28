Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair jet off to perform Umrah before Eid

Mumbai: Television actresses Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair, who share a close bond, have embarked on a spiritual journey to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramzan. The duo shared glimpses from their flight, dressed in elegant abayas –Jannat in lavender and Reem in white. Reem captioned the pictures, “Aao Madine Chale.”

Jannat’s pilgrimage comes amid speculations about her breakup with Faisal Shaikh (Faisu), as the two recently unfollowed each other on social media, sparking rumors about their split. However, Jannat has remained focused on her career and now spiritual journey and has not addressed the speculations.

Both actresses have carved a niche for themselves in the entertainment industry.

Jannat Zubair, known for her work in television and digital space, gained immense popularity with shows like Phulwa and Tu Aashiqui and has also participated in several reality shows. Reem Shaikh, on the other hand, has been a beloved face on Indian television with shows like Tujhse Hai Raabta and Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, earning praise for her performances.

As the two embark on this sacred journey, fans have flooded their posts with love and prayers, wishing them a peaceful and blessed Umrah.