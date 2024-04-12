References to Article 370, Chinese border aggression added to NCERT textbooks

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has implemented significant changes in its Class 12 textbooks, adding references to the abrogation of Article 370 and revising certain historical terms.

With more new changes to the NCERT textbook syllabus, the reference to India’s border situation with China has also been changed.

Also Read NCERT drops references to Babri Masjid in Class 12 textbooks

‘Azad Pakistan’ changed with POJK

One notable change is the replacement of ‘Azad Pakistan’ with ‘Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK)’ in the textbooks. Additionally, the NCERT has revised the definition of the Left in its Social Science textbooks, emphasising those who support state control of the economy over free competition.

Abrogation of Article 370

In Chapter 7 of the Political Science textbook for Class 12, the NCERT has included a reference to the abrogation of Article 370, a constitutional provision that granted special status to erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.

The revised paragraph now states, “While most of the states have equal powers, there are special provisions for some states like J&K and the states in the North-East. However, Article 370, which contains special provisions for J&K, was abrogated in August 2019.” This change reflects the current political landscape and aligns with the government’s stance on the issue.

Moreover, the Council has made adjustments to references regarding Manipur’s merger with India, emphasising persuasion over-pressurisation in the signing of the Merger Agreement in 1949.

Chinese aggression

The explanation of paragraph on Chinese aggression refers to a period when Nehru was prime minister and his slogan “Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai” was famous. The revised sentence reads, “However, Chinese aggression on the Indian border has marred that hope.”

The textbook paragraph discusses the conflicts that resulted from China’s occupation of Tibet in 1950, the final Sino-Indian boundary settlement, and the 1962 war between rival territorial claims, mostly in Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin region of Ladakh.

Definition of Left changed

In Chapter 3 of the same textbook, the definition of the Left has been revised. The existing version referred to those who support government policies to benefit poor and downtrodden sections. The revised version now states that the Left often refers to those who support state control of the economy and prefer state regulation over free competition.

Earlier, NCERT dropped sensitive topics related to the Babri Masjid demolition, Gujarat riots and references to Khalistan’s demand from the Class 12 Political Science textbook.