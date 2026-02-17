Regina Cassandra exposes how Bollywood treated her for being south Indian

Hyderabad: Regina Cassandra, a renowned South Indian actress known for her roles in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, recently shared her challenging experiences in Bollywood. While she has made a mark in the South Indian film industry, she revealed that her journey in Hindi cinema wasn’t as smooth as expected, primarily due to her South Indian roots.

In a candid interview with Hindustan Times, Regina spoke about the biases she faced upon entering the Hindi film industry. Despite being fluent in Hindi and dubbing her own lines for her projects, she was treated as an outsider. Regina expressed, “I was being put down in a certain way. I did feel it. So I did have some inhibitions in the North.”

Regina revealed that the prejudice she experienced was not just verbal, but also reflected in the behaviour and attitudes of some individuals in the industry. “A lot of people treated me in a derogatory manner, not just with words, but with actions,” she said. This behaviour made her feel diminished and alienated at times. While she acknowledged that not everyone she encountered treated her poorly, these experiences still impacted her confidence, especially when working in the northern film industry.

Regina also pointed out the challenges women face in the film industry, where they are often stereotyped based on their appearance. “It’s only obvious because it’s a visual medium at the end of the day, and once you see something, it sticks in your head,” Regina said, commenting on how actors, particularly women, are pigeonholed into specific roles. She added that she has always wanted to break free from this mold and take on diverse roles. “I’ve always wanted to be versatile, so it is very difficult for me to pick and choose my films because I don’t want to always do mainstream commercial films,” she shared.

Though her experience in Bollywood wasn’t without its challenges, Regina’s journey has been one of growth. She has continued to pursue roles that challenge her and has gradually built a strong reputation with projects like Rocket Boys and Farzi. Regina’s resilience and positive attitude have helped her thrive in both the South and Hindi film industries. She concluded, “Over time, I’ve learned a lot and forgotten some unnecessary things. This process continues, and I believe things are getting better.”