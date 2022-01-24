Regional Ring Road land acquisition process begins

Hyderabad: After the approval given by the National Highway Authority for the construction of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) the state government has started the process of land acquisition for the project. A Plan has been made for the acquisition of 1785.5 acres of land.

A private company has been delegated the responsibility for carrying out the survey to identify the areas where the regional Ring Road shall pass.

The marking is being carried out through satellite by using the latest survey instrument for the construction of the 354 km long road.

The Central Government has issued gazette notifications by connecting the regional Ring Road with the national highway 161 in the first phase of the project.

Currently, the state has a plan to acquire 1785.5 acres of land in Yadadri Bhongir district’s Turkapally, Bhongir, Yadagirigutta Waligunda and Choutuppal Mandals for the execution of the RRR project.