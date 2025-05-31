Register victims’ complaints without delay: Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Director General of Telangana police, Dr Jitender, has issued a strong directive to police officers across the state to promptly register all complaints received from victims without delay.

Speaking at a review meeting on Saturday with Station House Officers (SHOs) from various units, the DGP emphasised that no complaint should be left unregistered and urged officers to prioritise addressing public grievances effectively.

Dr Jitender clarified that an increase in the number of registered cases should not be viewed negatively, and SHOs must not face undue questioning for registering more complaints. He stressed that delivering justice to victims through thorough investigations is fundamental to upholding the criminal justice system.

The DGP mentioned the need for citizen-centric policing, urging Telangana police to provide efficient and responsive services. He expressed confidence that improved law and order conditions in the state are attracting foreign investments to Hyderabad, contributing to the city’s overall development.

Commending police stations that achieved 100 percent satisfaction ratings from complainants through QR code feedback, the DGP challenged others to match this level of service. He announced that feedback through QR codes will continue to be monitored closely and encouraged the effective deployment of women police personnel to further improve public engagement.

Additional DGP (Law and Order), Mahesh M Bhagwat, also addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of QR code-based feedback in evaluating SHO performance. He instructed officers to ensure that complainants are made aware of this system to facilitate transparency and accountability.

Bhagwat further issued important directives in light of the upcoming Bakrid festival, calling for heightened vigilance against illegal cow transportation. He urged proactive legal action under the new criminal laws and emphasized zero tolerance toward spurious seeds.

He instructed SHOs to apply stringent legal measures, including invoking the Prevention of Destruction (PD) Act when necessary, and ordered the closure of fake seed centres to protect farmers’ interests.