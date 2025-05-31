Strengthen security ahead of Muharram: Ex-BJP spokesperson to Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Former Telangana spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, met with director general of Telangana police (DGP), Dr Jitender, on Saturday, May 31, to submit a formal representation seeking enhanced security arrangements ahead of Muharram.

The meeting was held at the Telangana State police Headquarters in Hyderabad.

During the interaction, Mir Firasath Ali Baqri held a detailed discussion with the DGP regarding comprehensive security planning across Ashoorkhanas in the state, spanning from June 27 to September 3, 68 days marked by important religious observances.

He emphasised the need for coordinated efforts by the police to ensure peace, safety, and the smooth conduct of events throughout the Muharram season.

The representation submitted to the DGP called for the deployment of specialised police units such as the Task Force, Special Branch, Special Operation Team (SOT), and SHE Teams. Former BJP spokesperson mentioned the importance of these forces in maintaining law and order, managing crowds, and preventing any untoward incidents during processions and gatherings.

Several key events were discussed during the meeting, including the 10th Muharram procession scheduled for July 6, the Arbaeen procession on August 15, Chup Taziya on September 2, and Eid-e-Zehra on September 3.

Baqri pointed out the historical and spiritual significance of each of these occasions and urged Telangana police to make adequate security arrangements well in advance.

Following the meeting, Baqri expressed his appreciation for Dr Jitender’s immediate and positive response. He lauded the DGP for his patience in hearing the concerns of the community and for his commitment to upholding law and order during major religious events.

“The DGP’s proactive support and open communication are truly inspiring and reassuring to the community,” Baqri said.