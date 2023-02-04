Regulators will do their job on Adani issue: FM Sitharaman

She said the regulators will do their job on the Adani issue. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has the wherewithal to ensure the stability of markets.

Press Trust of India|   Published: 4th February 2023 3:23 pm IST
Crypto not currencies as they are not issued by the central bank: Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Mumbai: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India’s macro fundamentals and economic image are not affected by the Adani Group’s withdrawal of its Rs 20,000 crore FPO.

In the last two days alone, USD 8 billion in forex came in, the finance minister said during a post-Budget press conference.

“…our macro economic fundamentals or our economy’s image, none of which has been affected. Yes, FPOs (follow-on public offers) come in, and FIIs get out,” Sitharaman told reporters here.

