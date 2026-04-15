Rejoin on April 16 or face termination, TGTRANSCO tells striking artisans

Hyderabad: The Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TGTRANSCO) on Wednesday, April 15, warned artisan employees participating in an ongoing indefinite strike that they will be deemed to have been terminated from service if they fail to rejoin duty by 11 am on April 16.

The warning was issued through a formal notice to striking artisans, invoking provisions of the Telangana Essential Services Maintenance Act (TESMA), the Industrial Disputes Act and the corporation’s standing orders.

The Telangana Vidyuth Artisan Employees Joint Action Committee (TVAEJAC) had called the indefinite strike from 9 am on April 8, citing unresolved demands that included regularisation of the services of artisans, pay hike among others. The Telangana government had, however, imposed a six-month prohibition on strikes across all its power utilities under TESMA, effective from February 25 to August 24.

Strike declared illegal

The Joint Commissioner of Labour (Twin Cities), during conciliation proceedings, had informed the union that resorting to a strike during pending conciliation proceedings would be in violation of the Industrial Disputes Act and would be treated as an illegal strike.

TGTRANSCO also noted that TVAEJAC had filed an industrial dispute before the Industrial Tribunal, which remains pending for adjudication. Under Section 23(b) of the Industrial Disputes Act, unions are prohibited from going on strike while a matter is pending before a labour court or tribunal.

The corporation said participation in the strike amounted to misconduct under a standing order, which covers striking work or inciting others to strike in contravention of law. It also cited another standing order, which allows termination of an artisan’s services without following standard procedure if the corporation determines that continued employment is against the security of the establishment or the

state.

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Rejoin or face termination

TGTRANSCO stated that the continued participation of artisans in the strike was detrimental to the interests of the organisation and the state, and that it risked disrupting reliable power supply to consumers across Telangana.

Striking artisans have been directed to rejoin duty latest by 11 am on April 16, failing which they will be considered to have been terminated from service without any further notice, the order said.