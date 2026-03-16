Telangana electricity association urges govt to reconsider third DISCOM proposal

Hyderabad: The Telangana Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TGPEJAC) on Monday urged the state government to reconsider the proposal to establish a third DISCOM (farmers’ DISCOM), citing several regulatory, financial and operational issues.

In a meeting with Musharraf Faruqui and Jitesh V Patil, the Chairman and Managing Directors (CMDs) of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited and Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited, respectively, the JAC said that they are not opposed to the reforms but opined that it should be in line with the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2023 and the rules of the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) and the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL).

“Reforms should ensure financial stability, improved services to consumers and protection of employees’ interests,” said a released statement.

Inputs by JAC

The JAC members have put forth several points

Allocation of government dues and pending payments to GENCOs

Possible privatisation of existing DISCOMs

Allocation of power purchase costs

Operational control and emergency response

Service conditions of employees

Wage revision for power sector employees

Loss benchmarks and risk allocation

Recovery of true-up costs

Ownership and operational responsibility of the distribution network

Review of cross-subsidy and tariff principles

They said that the Wage Revision 2022 will expire on March 31, and the Wage Revision 2026 Consultative Committee has not yet been constituted. They urged the authorities to immediately form the committee and implement the 2026 wage revision.