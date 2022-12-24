Rekha and her love for Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta

Hyderabad: Rekha aka the ‘Charisma Queen’ of Bollywood has been ruling the film industry for over 5 decades now. Her name has been synonymous to grace and glamour. Apart from her onscreen persona, Rekha is also known for her impeccable sense of style and is often regarded as a fashionista.

Her fashion choices are always elegant and sophisticated, making her a style icon for many in India and around the world. her timeless and graceful style continue to inspire millions. Rekha’s love of traditional Indian clothing is known for all. She often opts for sarees and other traditional attire for red carpet events and public appearances.

One of the most memorable moments in her fashion journey came when she flaunted a traditional Hyderabadi Khada dupatta at Sonam Kapoor‘s wedding in 2018. Several other fashion designers termed her costume as ‘Chaugoshia’, which is also a Hyderabadi traditional garment that women wore during Nizams times.

Her appearance in a Khada Dupatta sent waves of excitement among her fans and the fashion community, as it was a rare sight to see a Bollywood actress donning a Hyderabadi traditional outfit. And, it is needless to say that she carried it off with poise and grace.

Speaking more about Khada Dupatta, the beautiful outfit is made of different fabrics and is known for its intricate embroidery and embellishments.