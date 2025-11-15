Rekha at 71: The timeless diva and her simple secrets for glowing skin

Bollywood icon Rekha continues to be a symbol of grace and beauty, even at 71. Her radiant skin and youthful charm often leave fans wondering how she manages to look so stunning year after year. Surprisingly, her beauty routine is simple, natural and rooted in healthy habits.

Rekha believes that glowing skin starts with a calm and balanced lifestyle. She often says that growing up in a traditional South Indian household taught her the value of discipline, self-love and natural living. These lessons still guide her daily routine. She stays away from shortcuts and instead follows habits that support long-term health.

One of her biggest secrets is hydration. Rekha drinks plenty of water throughout the day to keep her skin fresh and clear. She also prefers natural ingredients over chemical-heavy products. Aloe vera, almond oil, multani mitti and homemade hair packs are staples in her beauty regimen.

When it comes to makeup, Rekha keeps it minimal. She believes that letting the skin breathe is key, and she never goes to bed without removing her makeup. Her classic look, kohl-lined eyes, a light base and elegant lips shows that simplicity can be powerful.

Rekha also focuses on her inner well-being. Yoga, meditation and regular movement help her stay fit, calm and energetic. She prioritises good sleep and surrounds herself with positivity, believing that beauty shines brightest when the mind is peaceful.

Her diet is equally simple. She avoids fried and heavy foods, eats early in the evening and enjoys her meals in a relaxed atmosphere.

Rekha’s timeless charm proves that beauty isn’t about age, it’s about treating your body with care, staying consistent and living with grace. Her lifestyle shows that true glow comes from within.