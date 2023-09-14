Rekha’s Hyderabadi look wows internet again – Pics, videos

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Rekha is not just renowned for her acting prowess but also celebrated as a fashion icon. Her age-defying charm and timeless style have captured the hearts of people in India and beyond. While her elegant fashion choices have left an indelible mark, it’s her love for traditional Indian attire that truly sets her apart. Whether gracing red carpets or making public appearances, Rekha’s wardrobe often showcases her affection for sarees and other traditional garments.

Notably, she has a special fondness for the Khada Dupatta, a traditional Hyderabadi outfit, adding another layer of cultural richness to her ever-inspiring style.

On Wednesday, Rekha attended the Global Spa Awards 2023 in Mumbai and she looked absolutely stunning in a shimmery golden Khada Dupatta. She paired the look with her signature bold makeup, Sindoor, and of course, a Gajra. She complimented the look with gorgeous earrings, a Potli bag and golden heels. Check out the pictures and video below.

Rekha with Manish Malhotra (Instagram)

This is not the first time that diva has worn this beautiful traditional drape. She wore it for actress Sonam K Ahuja’s grand wedding reception in 2018. And, it is needless to say that she carried it off with poise and grace.

Recently, Rekha broke the internet with her photoshoot for Vogue Arabia in collaboration with Manish Malhotra. She mesmerized the world as she adorned the Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta, effortlessly showcasing the regal heritage of the ensemble. A photo of the Silsila actress in the traditional outfit has left everyone in awe.