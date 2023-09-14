Rekha’s Hyderabadi look wows internet again – Pics, videos

Rasti Amena |   Published: 14th September 2023 12:49 pm IST
Rekha's Hyderabadi look wows internet again - Pics, videos
Rekha in Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta (Instagram)

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Rekha is not just renowned for her acting prowess but also celebrated as a fashion icon. Her age-defying charm and timeless style have captured the hearts of people in India and beyond. While her elegant fashion choices have left an indelible mark, it’s her love for traditional Indian attire that truly sets her apart. Whether gracing red carpets or making public appearances, Rekha’s wardrobe often showcases her affection for sarees and other traditional garments.

Notably, she has a special fondness for the Khada Dupatta, a traditional Hyderabadi outfit, adding another layer of cultural richness to her ever-inspiring style.

On Wednesday, Rekha attended the Global Spa Awards 2023 in Mumbai and she looked absolutely stunning in a shimmery golden Khada Dupatta. She paired the look with her signature bold makeup, Sindoor, and of course, a Gajra. She complimented the look with gorgeous earrings, a Potli bag and golden heels. Check out the pictures and video below.

Rekha with Manish Malhotra (Instagram)

This is not the first time that diva has worn this beautiful traditional drape. She wore it for actress Sonam K Ahuja’s grand wedding reception in 2018. And, it is needless to say that she carried it off with poise and grace.

Recently, Rekha broke the internet with her photoshoot for Vogue Arabia in collaboration with Manish Malhotra. She mesmerized the world as she adorned the Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta, effortlessly showcasing the regal heritage of the ensemble. A photo of the Silsila actress in the traditional outfit has left everyone in awe.

Rekha's Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta shoot becomes talk of the town
Bollywood actress Rekha in Hyderabadi Khada Dupatta (Image Source: Manish Malhotra and Vogue Arabia Instagram)


Rasti Amena |   Published: 14th September 2023 12:49 pm IST
Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
