Release eligible life convicts as per SC directions: HRF to Telangana govt

Hyderabad: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has demanded that the Government of Telangana immediately begin the process of prematurely releasing all eligible life-convict prisoners, in line with directions issued by the Supreme Court.

In a statement issued on Friday, January 30, the HRF recalled that the Supreme Court, through its order dated February 18, 2025, in Suo Motu Writ Petition (Criminal) No. 4 of 2021, along with SLP (Criminal) No. 529 of 2021, had issued clear directions to all states and Union Territories to formulate policies governing remission and premature release of convicted prisoners.

Following these directions, the home department of the Telangana government issued G.O. Ms. No. 126 on October 27, 2025, laying down permanent guidelines for granting special remission to life-convict prisoners. The government order specifies the procedures and eligibility criteria for identifying prisoners who can be considered for premature release, the rights body said.

HRF highlights delay in policy implementation

However, it pointed out that nearly a year has passed since the Supreme Court’s order, and close to three months since the Telangana government notified its guidelines, yet there has been no visible progress in implementing the policy on the ground.

“Life-convict prisoners and their families have been living in anguish and uncertainty, especially with the hope that eligible prisoners would be released on the occasion of Republic Day. Unfortunately, that did not happen,” the forum said.

The HRF emphasised that under G.O. Ms. No. 126, the government is required to prepare a list of eligible life-convict prisoners once every four months and place it before a Standing Committee for consideration.

“As of now, there is no public information to suggest that the process of identifying eligible prisoners has even begun,” it noted.

Continued delay undermines principles of constitutional liberty: HRF

According to the forum, the continued delay undermines the very principles of remission, reformation, and constitutional liberty that have been repeatedly affirmed by the Supreme Court.

“Such inaction defeats the spirit of the law and prolongs the suffering of prisoners who are legally entitled to consideration for release,” the statement said.

The Human Rights Forum urged the Telangana government to implement G.O. Ms. No. 126 in its “true letter and spirit” and to immediately commence the process of premature release of eligible life-convict prisoners, in the larger interests of justice, fairness, and human rights.