HRF demands judicial inquiry into Nizamabad ‘encounter’

Hyderabad: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has demanded that the alleged encounter killing of Sheikh Riaz in Nizamabad be investigated by a sitting judge of the Telangana High Court.

The forum raised doubts on the police’s account, questioning if it was a “fake encounter” and remarked that the incident is a reflection of rising violent tendencies within the state police.

Riaz, accused in theft and chain-snatching cases, allegedly attacked constable Pramod with a knife while being taken into custody on October 17, leading to the constable’s death.

Although the police claimed that Riaz was later killed in an encounter after he resisted arrest, the forum questioned the credibility of this version, citing “inconsistencies” in police statements.

The statement pointed out that Nizamabad Police Commissioner initially said no encounter had taken place, but reports later emerged the next morning that Riaz was shot dead inside the Government General Hospital.

Calling it a “preplanned killing meant to intimidate dissent”, the forum said such acts “undermine constitutional and democratic values.”

Also Read Rowdy sheeter Riyaz shot dead while trying to flee Nizamabad govt hospital

HRF urges HC, HRC to take suo motu cognisance

The forum urged the High Court and the Telangana State Human Rights Commission to take suo motu cognisance of the matter, conduct a judicial probe, and ensure action against those responsible.

It demanded that all officers involved in the alleged encounter be immediately suspended and charged with murder.

While expressing deep condolences to the family of Constable Pramod, who died in the line of duty, the Telangana Human Rights Forum reiterated that justice must be delivered through lawful means, not through extrajudicial killings.

Nizamabad Commissioner’s statement

Nizamabad Commissioner of Police P Sai Chaitanya told reporters on Monday evening that sounds of breaking glasses and smashing doors were heard by three policemen on duty from the ward in the government hospital where Shaik Riaz, accused in the murder of the constable, was admitted.

The policemen went inside the ward to check on the sounds and tried to make the accused, who was causing the trouble, sit on the bed.

However, the accused snatched a pistol from one of the policemen and started to press the trigger. He did not heed the suggestions to drop the pistol, he said.

With no option left, a policeman opened fire on the accused Riaz, who collapsed with bullet injuries.

As per Standard Operating Procedures, a case was registered and inquiry was underway, he said. Post mortem and other procedures were being conducted as per relevant guidelines, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)