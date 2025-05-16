Release pending fee reimbursement dues: Bandi Sanjay to Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has written a letter to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, urging the immediate release of pending fee reimbursement dues.

In his letter, Bandi Sanjay expressed serious concern over the government’s neglect in clearing these dues, stating that the future of lakhs of poor students is at risk due to the delay.

He highlighted that thousands of colleges-including those offering Intermediate, Degree, Engineering, and Nursing courses-have been pushed into crisis because of the government’s inaction.

“Both the previous BRS government and the current Congress government have failed to clear the pending dues, causing severe difficulties for students and educational institutions,” Sanjay wrote.

Fees reimbursement arrears at Rs 8000 cr: Sanjay

Bandi Sanjay remarked that fee reimbursement arrears have accumulated to Rs 8,000 crore over the past four years.

“Private college managements, citing non-payment of fees, are refusing to issue certificates to students. As a result, students are unable to apply for jobs or pursue higher education, facing significant hardships,” he added.

Bandi Sanjay urged the state government to release the pending fee reimbursement amounts immediately “to safeguard the interests of students and ensure the smooth functioning of educational institutions.”