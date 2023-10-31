Release seized non-poll cash immediately: ECI to Telangana CEO

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj to release seized non-poll money after getting clearance from the district grievance committees.

The move came after the commission received complaints of state people being inconvenienced that the cash being seized was not related to elections.

Furthermore, the ECI overviewed the progress of preparations for the elections scheduled for November 30 on Monday.

As the nomination filing process is all set to commence, the ECI directed the state’s election machinery to address all pending issues.

In a video conference, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas and Director of Expenditure at the ECI Pankaj Srivastava from New Delhi spoke to District Electoral Officers (DEOs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), and Commissioners of Police (CP) from Nalgonda, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jangaon, Warangal, Khammam and Hyderabad, among others.

During the virtual meeting, Telangana Expenditure Monitoring Nodal Officer, Mahesh Bhagawat and Police Nodal Officer, Sanjay Kumar Jain briefed ECI on various measures undertaken so far.

Additionally, CEO Lokesh Kumar gave an overview of the arrangements made, including security aspects, polling staff facilities, and complaint resolution mechanisms.

In addition to the above, the establishment of control rooms, strict adherence to the MCC, identification of vulnerable areas for future deployment of forces, and formation of media certification and monitoring committees among other things were also discussed.