‘Release surgical strike video…’ Congress’ Rashid Alvi backs Digvijaya Singh

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over Congress leader Digvijaya Singh questioning the authenticity of the ‘2019 Surgical Strike’, Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Friday came in support of his party colleague and asked the Centre to release the surgical strike video that it claimed it has.

“Government says it has a video (of a surgical strike) so what is wrong with Digvijaya Singh asking the government to show it? We’re not asking for proof (of strike) but the government should show the video it claims it has,” said Rashid Alvi while speaking to ANI.

Alvi’s reaction comes days after Digvijaya Singh’s remark on the surgical strike.

Digvijaya Singh had said the government talks of surgical strikes. “They (government) claim to have killed so many people but no proof is given,” Singh had said.

#WATCH | We've confidence in our security forces but can't trust BJP govt. Govt says it has video (of surgical strike) so what's wrong with Digvijaya Singh asking govt to show it? We're not asking for proof (of strike) but govt should show video it claims it has:Rashid Alvi, Cong pic.twitter.com/ULtlUyBgLJ — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

Congress leader Rashid Alvi said that the country has confidence in the security forces but can’t trust the BJP government. “We have faith in our security forces but can’t trust the BJP government,” he added.

Rashid Alvi further raised questions about various ministers’ statements surrounding the surgical strike.

“Sushma Swaraj, who was a minister in the government, had said that the air strike was done at a place where there was no possibility of anyone getting killed. Amit Shah claims that more than 300 terrorists were killed in the air strike.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claims that more than 400 terrorists were killed in the air strike,” Alvi pointed out.

Citing the above statements, Congress leader Alvi said that it varies and therefore if the government claims to have video proof it should be shown.

“These contradictory statements raise questions as to what exactly happened in the surgical air strike. That’s why the government if it claims that it has the video evidence of the air strike should make it public,” Rashid Alvi demanded.

Congress leader Alvi further sought an apology from the Centre in case it does not have video proof.

“If they do not have any video evidence to prove its claims, then the government should apologize,” he added.

In strong disapproval of Digvijaya Singh’s remarks on surgical strikes, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the party leader had stated a “ridiculous thing” and that he disagrees with the views.

“I do not agree with what Digvijaya Singh said. We have full trust in our Army. If Army takes action, there is no need for proof. I disagree with his (Digvijay)’s statement and Congress’ official position is also that this is his opinion,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The party had officially also distanced itself from Digvijaya Singh’s remarks on Monday.