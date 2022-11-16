Reliance Games partners with Atari to expand their Free-to-Play

Mumbai: Reliance Games, which entered into a strategic partnership with Atari in August 2022, has acquired

the rights to publish Citytopia, an exciting city builder and management game.

The collaboration combines Reliance Games’s expertise in game development, data analysis and Live Operations with Atari’s popular free-to-play portfolio and its vast experience in offering addictive gameplay.

Atari is one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers. It owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands such as Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon.

Citytopia comes with beautiful 3D graphics and an innovative needs-based objective system. Citizens need goods and work, factories want to create goods and employ workers, and stores are looking for goods and people to supply. Citytopia gives players the freedom to create, build and manage their own thriving metropolis.

With more than 500 million downloads and serving up over five billion game sessions per year, Reliance Games has proven expertise and a successful track record working with major brands and entertainment IPs.

The lineup of Reliance Games blockbusters includes WWE Mayhem, Real Steel Robot Boxing Games, Monster Trucks Racing, Hotel Transylvania, Pacific Rim, and a slew of other exciting mobile games developed in association with the biggest corporations and Hollywood studios

The Atari partnership builds on Reliance’s expansion to provide investment, consultancy and Live Ops support for development studios around the world.

Amit Khanduja, CEO, Reliance Entertainment Digital, said: “Reliance Games has been integral to the development of the free-to-play space in mobile gaming. We are excited to continue exploring and evolving that space now leveraging Atari’s immensely engaging content. It’s hard to imagine a more appropriate partner to help us play on to our strengths and bridge the gap between players and the entertainment they crave.”

As part of the agreement, Reliance and Atari have agreed to explore collaborating on additional mobile game titles from Atari’s portfolio. Wade Rosen, CEO, Atari said: “Reliance Games is a leader in the free-to-play space and we are excited to be working with them on mobile games. This partnership ensures that our portfolio of mobile games will continue to provide value to players and to our shareholders.”