Reliance JioMotive turns old cars into smart ones 

Reliance Jio has launched the JioMotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) device, offering high-end car diagnostic features to older and basic models.

According to Jio, JioMotive promises to make traditional cars “smarter”. It will help monitor the vehicle’s health and location and even assess the driving behaviour of its user.

JioMotive device connects to a car’s OBD port. It operates with a Jio 4G SIM and enables users to tap into the data provided by the device using Jio apps. It can help track your car, set geographic boundaries for the vehicle, send an alert if it moves outside the delineated zone, and help recover if the car is stolen.

It promises to save maintenance costs while monitoring the vehicle’s Battery voltage, Air intake temperature, Engine Load and Coolant temperature. It also alerts users about harsh driving, abrupt braking, and quick acceleration.

Priced at ₹4,999, JioMotive is available for purchase on e-commerce websites and other authorised stores.