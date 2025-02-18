Reliance launches India’s iconic 90s Campa Cola in UAE

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) which operates as the FMCG branch of Reliance Industries has officially launched the famous Indian beverage brand Campa Cola into the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking its first international market entry.

The iconic Indian beverage was launched at the 30th edition of Gulfood, a leading global food and beverage sourcing event. Campa-Cola and Thumbs Up were popular in India in the 1980s when Coca-Cola and Pepsi were not available.

The introduction of Campa products in UAE markets will feature four items including Campa Cola, Campa Lemon, Campa Orange and the zero-sugar option, Cola Zero. The Campa brand aims to target modern customers by updating new packaging and designs with reasonable pricing strategies.

RCPL obtained Campa Cola in 2022 and brought it back to the Indian market in 2023 before extending its global reach. Campa brand will be launched in the UAE through a partnership with local food and beverage company Agthia Group.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited COO Ketan Mody expressed excitement about Campa’s launch in UAE, noting that the brand will bring its historical legacy with customer appeal.

“Yes, the UAE represents the brand’s first global entry. Our intent is clearly to make this into a global product. We made sure the Campa Cola formula and the taste were made for today’s tastes,” said Mody was quoted by Gulf News.

The CEO of Agthia Alan Smith also expressed enthusiasm about this partnership as he recognized Campa Cola’s widespread customer acceptance among Indian expats and domestic consumers.

Through its distribution network and market knowledge, Agthia planned to reintroduce Campa Cola to a new generation in the UAE market which would enhance its beverage offerings in that fast-growing market.

Reliance Industries purchased the Campa Cola brand from Pure Drinks Ltd of New Delhi for Rs 22 crore in 2022 and relaunched it in 2023. The Industry is using an aggressive strategy and its extensive retail network to revive the brand. Reliance is also planning to expand Campa Cola into West Asia.