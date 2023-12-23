Relief activities continues in TN’s Thoothukudi district, NDRF reach marooned

Restoration work is also on at Srivaikuntam, Attur, Eral, Agaram,and Kayalpattinam areas which are still inundated.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd December 2023 11:02 am IST
Chennai: NDRF personnel distribute food and other items amid floods after heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

Thoothukudi: Relief activities continued in the rain ravaged coastal district of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu while an NDRF team accompanied by police rescued the people marooned in the SIPCOT industrial area on Saturday.

The NDRF team along with the SIPCOT police rescued the flood-affected women and children by boat and provided them food.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena undertook an inspection of the flood-hit areas in the district today and assessed the damage due to rains. Relief activity is in full swing at Antoniyarpuram area, which was among the worst affected.

A bridge near Antoniyarpuram on the Thoothukudi-Palayamgottai National Highway was breached during the extreme rainfall on December 17 and 18 that triggered floods while the bridges at Eral and Attur on the Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur road have also been severely damaged.

A central team had already inspected the flood damages in the district.

Tags
