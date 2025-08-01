Relief for CM Revanth Reddy as two cases dismissed by court

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has received significant relief from the Court for People’s Representatives, which on Thursday, July 31, dismissed two cases previously filed against him.

The first case, registered in 2018 at the Kowdipalle Police Station in Medak district, stemmed from an incident when Reddy, then president of the PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee), organised a protest program that allegedly caused traffic disruption.

Case in 2023 for anti-BRS remarks

The second case, filed in 2023 by Nalgonda Two Town police, related to remarks made by Revanth Reddy accusing the then Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government of using the police as puppets.

Police had investigated both cases and filed charge sheets, leading to proceedings in the Nampally Court for People’s Representatives.

The court had directed that any specific evidence in these cases be presented, prompting the chief minister to appear in court last Saturday. During his appearance, he brought to the court’s attention that the cases were “politically motivated.”

Following a hearing on Thursday, the court dismissed both cases, providing a major legal reprieve for the chief minister.