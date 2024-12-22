Relief from winter cold wave to end as IMD Hyderabad forecasts dip in mercury

Temperature is likely to dip to as low as 11 degrees Celsius.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd December 2024 9:20 am IST
India records warmest October since 1901; No sign of winter in November
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The relief from the winter cold wave is likely to end as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasts hint at a significant dip in temperatures.

As per the weather department, the dip in temperatures is likely to continue till December 25.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts hint at return of winter cold wave

According to the forecasts made by the department, the temperature is likely to dip to as low as 11 degrees Celsius.

It has also issued a yellow alert for various districts of Telangana, including Adilabad, Jagitial, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Rajanna Siricilla, till Wednesday.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TGDPS), yesterday, the lowest minimum temperature of 12.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in the Adilabad district.

Weather in the city

Although no winter cold wave is expected in Hyderabad in the next few days, the IMD forecasts include a generally cloudy sky until December 25.

Also Read
Digital arrest video call: Woman working in Hyderabad IT company forced to strip

It has also forecasted mist or hazy conditions during the morning hours until Wednesday.

The forecast is applicable for all zones in Hyderabad: Charminar, Khairathabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Sri Lingampally.

As IMD Hyderabad forecasts a dip in temperature in the coming days, the relief from the winter cold wave is likely to end.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd December 2024 9:20 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button