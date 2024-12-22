Digital arrest video call: Woman working in Hyderabad IT company forced to strip

Hyderabad: In an incident, a young woman from northern India, who works in an IT company in Hyderabad, was forced to strip during a digital arrest scam video call.

It came to light during the investigation of another cybercrime case.

Ordeal of Hyderabad woman working in IT company

It all began with a phone call received a few months ago. On the call, the fraudsters posed as a police officer.

Claiming that she had been placed under digital arrest, one of the fraudsters made a video call and threatened her.

The fraudster shared her family’s details and screenshots of her online payment history via WhatsApp, along with an FIR copy, to intimidate her.

After terrifying her, the fraudster demanded that she strip during the video call. Terrified, she complied with his demand.

Harassment continued

Despite complying with his demand to strip on the video call, the harassment continued.

Also Read IT searches pharma companies in Hyderabad

Finally, the Hyderabad woman decided to stop answering the fraudster’s calls.

The incident came to light when the police arrested suspects in another digital arrest scam case.

Also Read SBI in Hyderabad prevents digital arrest fraud, saves doctor from losing Rs 30L

What is digital arrest fraud?

Digital arrest fraud is a type of cybercrime where scammers impersonate law enforcement or government officials to intimidate victims into transferring funds.

These fraudsters exploit fear and confusion, making victims believe they are under legal scrutiny for non-existent crimes.

Many people, including lawyers, IT company employees, and working women, are becoming victims of the scam, and a woman in Hyderabad has become the latest victim.

It must be noted that whenever anyone receives such a call, it should be reported to the cybercrime cell without being terrified.