SBI in Hyderabad prevents digital arrest fraud, saves doctor from losing Rs 30L

Hyderabad: The staff at the State Bank of India (SBI) in Hyderabad successfully thwarted a sophisticated digital arrest scam, saving a 78-year-old doctor from losing Rs 30 lakh from his Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) account.

The Lothukunta branch of SBI not only saved the money but also promptly contacted the police to report the scam.

Fraudsters’ modus operandi

The victim, a retired doctor, was contacted by fraudsters on Wednesday while he was at home. The call, made at noon, came from an individual pretending to be a customs officer, claiming a parcel under the doctor’s name had arrived from Malaysia.

The call was then transferred to another fraudster impersonating ACP Sunil Kumar from the Delhi Police. They accused the doctor of being involved in an Rs 88 crore money laundering case, alleging that 30 bank accounts had been fraudulently opened in his name using his Aadhaar details.

Under the pretense of “saving” the doctor from legal trouble, the fraudsters demanded that he close his SCSS account and transfer the Rs 30 lakh balance to a “secure account” they provided. Believing their claims, the doctor visited the SBI Lothukunta branch at 2:30 PM to comply with their instructions.

Also Read SBI official thwarts digital arrest scam in Hyderabad, saves Rs 46 lakh

SBI staff’s timely intervention saves Hyderabad doctor’s savings

At the bank, the doctor’s anxious appearance and frequent phone calls caught the attention of Branch Manager G. Naveen Kumar.

Upon inquiry, the doctor mentioned that the funds were needed for his wife’s treatment at Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, but the manager sensed something was amiss.

Suspecting fraud, Naveen Kumar immediately alerted the regional business office and sought assistance from the local police.

The police responded swiftly, arriving at the branch and questioning the doctor. They uncovered the fraudulent scheme and prevented the loss of Rs 30 lakh—and potentially much more.

What is digital arrest fraud?

Digital arrest fraud is a type of cybercrime where scammers impersonate law enforcement or government officials to intimidate victims into transferring funds.

These fraudsters exploit fear and confusion, making victims believe they are under legal scrutiny for non-existent crimes.

In this case, thanks to the vigilance of SBI staff and the quick response from Hyderabad police, a major financial fraud was averted.