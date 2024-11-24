SBI official thwarts digital arrest scam in Hyderabad, saves Rs 46 lakh

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of vigilance, the State Bank of India (SBI) Chandrayangutta Branch in Hyderabad successfully thwarted a digital arrest scam.

Thanks to the alert staff, an elderly couple managed to save their lifetime savings of Rs 46 lakh.

How SBI averted digital arrest scam in Hyderabad

A retired PSU employee and his wife were threatened by cybercriminals posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers. The scammers alleged that the elderly man’s credentials were linked to a fraudulent account involved in a Rs 100 crore scam. They threatened the couple, claiming that the man and his son would be arrested unless they transferred Rs 46 lakh immediately to an account supposedly held by “M/s Mizani Electratech” at ICICI Bank, Aurangabad.

To ensure compliance and commit the scam, the fraudsters kept the Hyderabad couple under digital arrest by continuous surveillance via video call for three days, forbidding them from contacting anyone or discussing the matter.

On Friday, the couple visited the SBI Chandrayangutta Branch to execute an RTGS transfer for the specified amount. Senior associate B. Praveen noticed their anxious behaviour and escalated the matter to Branch Manager Dr. Shiva Kumar.

After engaging the couple in a calm conversation, the branch staff uncovered the scam and promptly filed a complaint with the cybercrime helpline (1930) for immediate action.

Thanks to the proactive measures taken by the SBI staff, the couple’s Rs 46 lakh was saved. Overwhelmed with gratitude, the couple praised the bank staff for their timely intervention and efforts.

How the scam works

Incidents like this highlight the growing prevalence of digital arrest scams targeting vulnerable individuals in Hyderabad and beyond. Fraudsters exploit fear and intimidation, posing as officials from reputed institutions to manipulate victims into transferring funds.

To avoid falling victim to such frauds, always verify the identity of callers claiming to represent government agencies or banks. Do not act under pressure or fear induced by threats of legal consequences. Contact your bank or law enforcement immediately if you suspect a scam.

The SBI Chandrayangutta Branch in Hyderabad has set an example of how alert and proactive banking staff can play a vital role in combating cybercrime and protecting customers’ hard-earned money.