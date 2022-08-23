SBI WhatsApp Banking: Here’re steps to register for the service

SBI account holders have to register with the SBI WhatsApp Banking service.

SBI WhatsApp Banking
Mumbai: The State Bank of India (SBI) has recently launched a WhatsApp Banking service. The service let the account holders view their bank balance, get mini statements, etc.

However, the service can be availed only if the request is made from the mobile number which is registered with the bank.

Before availing of the service, the account holders have to register with the WhatsApp Banking service.

Steps to register for the SBI WhatsApp Banking service

The following steps need to be followed to access the service.

  1. Send SMS WAREG A/c No to +917208933148
  2. The SMS has to be sent from the registered mobile number
Once registered the following services can be availed

  1. Get bank balance
  2. Get mini statement

Apart from it, the account holders can deregister at any time.

