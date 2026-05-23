Religious conversion is like throwing salt on Sanatan tree: IRS officer

Jharkhand: Tribal Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Nesha Oraon on Friday, May 15, made controversial remarks, comparing religious conversion to destroying the very roots of the “Tree of Sanatan,” and that “abandoning” one’s religion is like throwing salt on the tree.

Oraon made the remarks while addressing a rally in Jharkhand. She has been campaigning across the state in an effort to “educate” the tribal community about the wrongs of religious conversion.

A video circulating online shows the IRS officer claiming that just as throwing salt at the roots of a tree would kill it, abandoning one’s faith would erase one’s identity.

“Assume that society is like a large tree. When we follow the original faith and worship practices, we are adding fertiliser and water to the tree’s roots,” she said.

“When we convert religions and forget our deities and faith, we are pouring salt at the tree’s roots. If you pour salt on the tree’s roots, the tree will die,” Oraon added.

धर्मांतरण का समाज पर क्या असर होता है ? जिस प्रकार पेड़ के जड़ में नमक डालने से पेड़ मर जाएगा , उसी प्रकार अपनी आस्था छोड़ने से पहचान मिट जाएगी



👉🏽ऐसा मान लो कि समाज एक बड़े पेड़ की तरह है



👉🏽जब हम मूल आस्था और पूजा पद्दति का पालन करते हैं , तो हम पेड़ के जड़ में खाद और पानी… pic.twitter.com/LmgQJ5kQng — Nesha Oraon 🇮🇳 (@OraonNesha) May 15, 2026

After the video went viral, Oraon defended her statements, citing the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, 1996, specifically Section 4(d). The Act grants every Gram Sabha the power to preserve and safeguard the traditions and customs of the people, their cultural identity resources and the customary mode of dispute resolution.

“Assertion of this right may appear communal – but really it is a LEGAL and a constitutional right. And in the video, I’m attempting to explain the same to the tribal folks,” Oraon wrote on X. It is “unfortunate” that learned individuals are giving her comments a communal colour, she added.

“It is merely addressing issue of PRESERVATION of ancient culture and traditions of tribals,” she said.

‘Converted tribals cannot hold panchayat roles’

Vehemently opposed to the erosion of ancient tribal culture, Oraon has demanded that converted tribals be barred from holding administrative positions within the Gram Sabha.

“If a pastor in the church converts to another religion, can he remain a pastor? Similarly, if a pahan (village priest) converts, why doesn’t he leave his position as pahan?” Oraon said.

She called for a voluntary resignation of the Adivasis who have converted. “Double standards will not be tolerated,” she said.