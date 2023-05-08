Religious ignorance, fanaticism threat to society: KCR in Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 8th May 2023 7:58 pm IST

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao participated in the Bhumi Pooja programme of Hare Krishna Heritage Tower in Kokapet on Monday.

He laid the foundation stone in a traditional ceremony and paid tributes to Lord Srila Prabhupada.

Thanking the organisers, KCR spoke about the misuse of religion and the impact it creates in societies. “Religion is universal. There is nothing wrong with religion. Religious ignorance and fanaticism are a threat to us. Religion does not encourage us to make mistakes. But religious stupidity takes all human beings into madness and a trans,” he said.

“Religious madness promotes humans to commit inhuman acts. There is no place for violence in any religion. Religion is the cause of violence all over the world. It is not mentioned in our Hindu religion. Lord Krishna did not say about violence. Some people added religious fanaticism and created a lot of trouble,” he added.

He also thanked Hare Krishna Heritage for supporting the government by providing food to millions of children in the city.

