Remarks on PM Modi: SC dismisses Pawan Khera’s plea against criminal proceedings

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta said it was not inclined to interfere with the high court order.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th January 2024 2:29 pm IST
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by Congress leader Pawan Khera challenging the Allahabad High Court’s refusal to quash criminal proceedings against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Sorry, we are not inclined,” the bench said.

On August 17 last year, the high court dismissed Khera’s plea saying the evidence collected by the investigating officer of the case could not be evaluated in a petition filed under section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for quashing the case.

On March 20 last year, the top court had clubbed three FIRs lodged against Khera in Assam and Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Modi and transferred the matter to the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow while extending his interim bail.

The Lucknow court had granted him bail in the case.

Khera has tendered an unconditional apology in the court for the alleged remarks.

