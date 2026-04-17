Remarks on Pawan Kalyan: Comedian Anudeep released on personal bond

Hyderabad: The III Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Kakinada released stand-up comedian Anudeep Katikala on a personal bond after he was produced before the court on Thursday night, April 16.

Anudeep was presented before Magistrate B Sridevi at her residence around 9:30 p.m. on April 16. He had been brought to Kakinada earlier that morning from Prayagraj. Police had sought his remand, but the court ordered his release on a personal bond.

During the hearing, the court reportedly questioned the circumstances under which the remarks were made and examined the grounds for arrest.

Defence highlights procedural violations

The defence strongly contested the remand report filed by the Kakinada I Town Police, calling it “misleading” and “devoid of legal basis.”

According to the police, a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was issued to Anudeep on April 14, asking him to appear within two days. The report claimed he complied and was later arrested due to concerns that he might abscond or repeat the offence.

However, the defence denied these claims, stating that no such notice was served. They argued that Anudeep was directly taken into custody from Prayagraj on the evening of April 14 while visiting his father.

SC ruling cited

The defence also pointed out that no written grounds of arrest were provided to the accused, as required under the Supreme Court’s ruling in Mihir Rajesh Shah v. State of Maharashtra. They argued that failure to provide such grounds renders the arrest illegal.

Advocates Y. Rajesh and Md. Iqbal of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) represented Anudeep and advanced arguments challenging the legality of the arrest.

Further proceedings in the case are awaited.